Alzheimer’s Society to hold Mid Ulster information talks on Dementia

ALZHEIMER'S Society Mid Ulster is holding free information sessions for those who want to learn more about dementia.

There will be four talks over four consecutive weeks in the Positive Steps Community Centre, Cookstown.

The first talk is titled 'Overview of Dementia' and will be led by Dr Crossan, Consultant from the Northern Trust.

The second talk is titled 'Dementia and Unusual Behaviours' by Ashley Brown from the Dementia Home Support Team, Northern Trust.

Adrian Friel, Services Manager with the Alzheimer’s Society will deliver the third talk focusing on 'Planning Ahead'. The final week, led by Slaine Cullen, Health and Wellbeing office from Mid Ulster Council will focus on 'Home Safety'.

More than 20,000 people in Northern Ireland are living with dementia, including almost 1,300 in the Mid Ulster area. These sessions are an excellent opportunity for people in the local community to learn about dementia and the local services available to them.

Sessions will be in a relaxed atmosphere and there will be an opportunity to ask questions and talk with other carers over a cup of tea. The sessions are free and are open to anyone who would like to learn more about dementia. There will be an opportunity to get more information, signposting and support.

Mona McGlade, Dementia Support Worker Mid Ulster said: “This information and support can be vital to those affected by dementia. It can help them understand how dementia is affecting their loved one and help them find coping strategies as it often can be a difficult journey.”

“The sessions can also help others within the local community who may know someone in their community who has dementia. It will give them an idea of what the person is going through on a daily basis as a result of the diagnosis.”

The talks will be held in the Positive Steps Community Centre, 2C Park Avenue, Cookstown, BT80 8AH.

Monday 04 November from 2.30pm – 4pm 'An Overview of Dementia' – Dr Crossan, Consultant, Northern Trust.

Monday 11 November from 2.30pm – 4pm 'Dementia and Unusual Behaviours' – Ashley Brown, Dementia Home Support Team, Northern Trust

Monday 18 November from 2.30pm – 4pm 'Planning Ahead' – Adrian Friel, Services Manager, Alzheimer’s Society

Monday 25 November from 2.30pm – 4pm 'Home Safety and Home Energy Efficiency' – Slaine Cullen, Health and Wellbeing Officer, Mid Ulster Council.

For further information about the carer information programme or caring for someone with dementia please contact Mona McGlade, Dementia Support Worker on 028 8676 5888..