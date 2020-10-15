Ulster GAA clubs set for four-week lockdown from Friday

Clubs across Ulster will be closed from tomorrow, Friday, October 16, following an annoucement from Ulster GAA's CEO Brian McEvoy.

It follows measures being introduced by the NI Executive for the next four weeks and subsequent decision by the Irish Government to place Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan in Level 4 restrictions.

"I felt it was important to set out our understanding of what it means for our units," McEvoy said.

"Essentially all our nine counties are now in a significantly increased level of restriction in an attempt by Governments to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"With that in mind and with effect from Friday 16th October all club activity, including training sessions that have been taking place since the Association’s directive on Monday 5th October 2020 should cease for all GAA units in Ulster.

"The only activity that is exempt from this cessation across both jurisdictions is elite level Inter County activity."

It includes Gaelic Football, Hurling, Camogie and Ladies Gaelic Football - from U16 level up - as recognised by both Governments.

"We appreciate this this is a difficult time for all citizens including our membership but we ask you all to continue to act responsibly and collectively to protect our communities and their health," McEvoy continued.

"This news will come as a disappointment for our Counties and Clubs who have unfinished competitions and who may have been hoping for a return to activity in the short term. We will continue to monitor the situation and update you on developments as they happen over the next four weeks taking account of the indicative dates from both Governments."

The ruling also applies to club's gyms and social clubs.

"These continue to be challenging times for all of us, however, we have demonstrated from the beginning of this pandemic our absolute resolve to work together for the greater good at all times. I want to thank you all for your continued resolve and understanding."