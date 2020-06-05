Ballinascreen deliver on lotto promise

Contact
Catherine McCoy and Mary McGuigan present a cheque for £4,770 to Mickey Lawless representing Ballinascreen Community Group
Ballinascreen GAA club have handed over a cheque to the local community group, to help support those in need during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The club were due to begin a new lotto this season. Following a committee meeting, they brought it forward and all profits from the first eight weeks were donated to the group that also included Draperstown Celtic, Draperstown Surgery, An Rath Dubh and Sixtowns community groups, the Scouts, Glasgowbury, St Vincent de Paul, local mental health charity STEPS, as well as local political parties and businesses.
“The club executive realised it was a chance for the club to contribute to the community during these difficult times, because over the years the community has played a massive role in the running of Ballinascreen GAC,” Chairman Mickey Boyle told the County Derry Post.
The club lotto continues on a Tuesday evening and entries can be made online: https://www.klubfunder.com/Clubs/Ballinascreen_GAC/lotto
