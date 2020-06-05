Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Ballinascreen deliver on lotto promise

GAA club present cheque to local community group

Ballinascreen deliver on lotto promise

Catherine McCoy and Mary McGuigan present a cheque for £4,770 to Mickey Lawless representing Ballinascreen Community Group

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Ballinascreen GAA club have handed over a cheque to the local community group, to help support those in need during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The club were due to begin a new lotto this season.  Following a committee meeting, they brought it forward and all profits from the first eight weeks were donated to the group that also included Draperstown Celtic, Draperstown Surgery, An Rath Dubh and Sixtowns community groups, the Scouts, Glasgowbury, St Vincent de Paul, local mental health charity STEPS, as well as local political parties and businesses.

“The club executive realised it was a chance for the club to contribute to the community during these difficult times, because over the years the community has played a massive role in the running of Ballinascreen GAC,” Chairman Mickey Boyle told the County Derry Post.


The club lotto continues on a Tuesday evening and entries can be made online: https://www.klubfunder.com/Clubs/Ballinascreen_GAC/lotto

RELATED

- Ballinascreen reach out to the community. More...

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie