Claudy - Caring for the Community

Local GAA Club, John Mitchel's Claudy, are 'delighted' to be able to support the Diamond Centre following their recent music fundraising event.

"We are delighted to be able to support the amazing work being done by the Diamond Centre in Claudy," read a club statement. A recent fundraiser 'Virtual Music Fest' raised £3,430 thanks to the generous donations from the local community and beyond."

A number of committee and club members spent time at the Diamond Centre making up care packages and delivering food parcels and care packages.

The club have produced vouchers which can be used in six outlets in Claudy and will enable the holder to purchase additional goods specific to their needs.

Every household receiving a care package or a food parcel has received a number of these vouchers and a letter offering support from the club.

"We are living in extraordinary and challenging times and John Mitchel's GAC want to let people know they are not alone and that the committee members are here to help. Fan sa bhaile, fan sábháilte. Stay home, stay safe," concluded the statement.

If anyone needs support or supplies contact PRO Mary Columba Peoples (07761 274879), secretary Liam Peoples (07760 624557) or contact the Diamond Centre direct on 028 7133 8005.

