Claudy - Caring for the Community

Contact
Local GAA Club, John Mitchel's Claudy, are 'delighted' to be able to support the Diamond Centre following their recent music fundraising event.
"We are delighted to be able to support the amazing work being done by the Diamond Centre in Claudy," read a club statement. A recent fundraiser 'Virtual Music Fest' raised £3,430 thanks to the generous donations from the local community and beyond."
A number of committee and club members spent time at the Diamond Centre making up care packages and delivering food parcels and care packages.
The club have produced vouchers which can be used in six outlets in Claudy and will enable the holder to purchase additional goods specific to their needs.
Every household receiving a care package or a food parcel has received a number of these vouchers and a letter offering support from the club.
"We are living in extraordinary and challenging times and John Mitchel's GAC want to let people know they are not alone and that the committee members are here to help. Fan sa bhaile, fan sábháilte. Stay home, stay safe," concluded the statement.
If anyone needs support or supplies contact PRO Mary Columba Peoples (07761 274879), secretary Liam Peoples (07760 624557) or contact the Diamond Centre direct on 028 7133 8005.
RELATED
- Musicians under pressure during current pandemic. Click here...
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.