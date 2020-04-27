CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Balmoral Show cancelled

This year's Balmoral Show has become the latest local event to fall victim to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The show had originally been postponed until August as a precaution, but organisers made the tough decision to cancel the 2020 show entirely to protect the wellbeing of staff and the wider public.

Royal Ulster Agricultural Society Chief Executive, Dr Alan Crowe, said the decision was taken with 'deep regret'.

He said: "The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) has taken the decision to cancel the 2020 Balmoral Show, scheduled to take place from Wednesday 18th August to Saturday 22nd August 2020.

"After several meetings and the exploration of all alternative options, it became clear that we would have been unable to run the 2020 Show on the rearranged August dates during these unprecedented times.

"As the global Covid-19 pandemic endures, we believe that as a Society, we have an obligation to protect the health and wellbeing of all our staff, members, competitors, visitors, volunteers, trade exhibitors, sponsors, contractors and suppliers.

"With many local farmers, businesses and visitors facing financial uncertainty at present, we feel that everything is stacked against us in trying to run a Show in August."

Dr Crowe announced details of the 2021 show, which will take place from May 12 to May 15 next year and announced that a full refund will be made to customers.

He said: "We would kindly ask for your patience and understanding as the team works through cancellation plans, including the refund of tickets and trade stands. All tickets purchased for the 2020 Balmoral Show will receive a full refund."

"The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society thank you for your continued support and hope you all remain safe and healthy during this difficult time."