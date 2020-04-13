CORONAVIRUS LATEST: 124 people have now died in Northern Ireland

Six more people have died in hospitals with Covid-19 since yesterday.

As of 13 April at 9.15am testing has resulted in 76 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to 1,882.

To date, 124 people who tested positive have sadly died.

Figures do not include people who have died in the community or those who weren't tested before they passed away, according to the Public Health Agency (PHA).

Today's report does not include a breakdown of tests carried out in each Trust area or positive cases in each local government district.