CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Derry representatives will hold first ever online council meeting

It's understood business will be deferred and members asked to make a number of recommendations around the community fund that is being proposed

Derry city council chamber

The Guildhall council chamber will remain empty this afternoon as representatives conduct business by way of webcam

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

This afternoon for the first time in its history a full meeting of Derry City & Strabane District Council will take place online.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the virtual shutdown of the entire city including the closure of all council buildings.

Therefore, councillors will conduct this afternoon's meeting from home by way of webcam.

Council meetings normally take place on the last Thursday of every month but given the exceptional circumstances it is understood notices of motion will be deferred and members asked to make a number of recommendations around the community fund that is being proposed.

