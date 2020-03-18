CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Workers Rights and Social Justice Week postponed until further notice

Affiliates of Derry Trades Union Council have taken the decision to cancel this years, Workers Rights and Social Justice Week, including our annual May Day celebrations. DTUC hold our responsibility and strong connections to the working class people of Derry as fundamental to our very existence.

DTUC Chairperson Niall McCarroll said: "We have taken this decision based on public health advice and also to enable our activists to play their part in what lies ahead for the people of Derry.

"As the largest organised workers movement in Derry we will without hesitation join the fight against COVID-19.

"No one should be under any doubt that this virus will impact greatest on the already socially isolated, marginalised and vulnerable.

"Through their jobs many workers will find themselves on the frontline in the fight against this virus a frontline bolstered by the ordinary man and women, who as always will show leadership in such times.Local trade unionists will be joining working class people on the frontline as we stand together against this latest threat to our livelihoods.

"DTUC would like to thank everyone who participated in the various workshops, in preparation for Workers Rights and Social Justice Week.

"Collectively we will mobilise again, as we remember the died and fight for the living."