Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Workers Rights and Social Justice Week postponed until further notice

'As the largest organised workers movement in Derry we will without hesitation join the fight against COVID-19'

CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Workers Rights and Social Justice Week postponed until further notice

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Affiliates of Derry Trades Union Council have taken the decision to cancel this years, Workers Rights and Social Justice Week, including our annual May Day celebrations. DTUC hold our responsibility and strong connections to the working class people of Derry as fundamental to our very existence.

DTUC Chairperson Niall McCarroll said: "We have taken this decision based on public health advice and also to enable our activists to play their part in what lies ahead for the people of Derry.

"As the largest organised workers movement in Derry we will without hesitation join the fight against COVID-19. 

"No one should be under any doubt that this virus will impact greatest on the already socially isolated, marginalised and vulnerable. 

"Through their jobs many workers will find themselves on the  frontline in the fight against this virus a frontline bolstered by the ordinary man and women, who as always will show leadership in such times.Local trade unionists will be joining working class people on the frontline as we stand together against this latest threat to our livelihoods.

"DTUC would like to thank everyone who participated in the various workshops, in preparation for Workers Rights and Social Justice Week. 

"Collectively we will mobilise again, as we remember the died and fight for the living."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie