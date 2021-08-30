Tafelta runners tackle the Antrim coast



The P&O Antrim Coast Half Marathon took place on Sunday. The course starts at the Antrim Coast Road sweeping into Larne Harbour, through Larne Town and back out onto the Coast Road again. The route is known to be a fast and flat course. With the weather cooler it was perfect conditions for a half marathon. Congratulations to the nine members who took part and the three members who achieved personal bests.

Brilliant running from Ryan and Paula Dougan seen them both achieve a nine minute PB each. Outstanding running from Liz in her first outing as a Tafelta member seen her achieve the biggest PB of the day of 21 minutes and 43 seconds. Congratulations to everyone who took part, all your hard work at training has paid off.

RESULTS: Ryan Dougan - 1:25.58 (PB), Kevin Darragh – 1:30.43, Noel Coleman – 1:31.47, Dermot McKeague – 1:40.02, Robin Abbott – 1:45.41, Patrick Cullen – 1:50.57, Paula Dougan - 2:00.01 (PB), Catherine Johnston – 2:06.22 and Liz Trimble - 2:11.09 (PB).

Inter-club Relay

Eight Tafelta members headed to Derry to compete on Thursday night for a friendly inter club relay with Derry Track Club and Foyle Valley AC.

Tafelta had both a ladies and a men’s team take part in the event. Each member had to run a 2k lap through St. Columb’s Park. A big delay of over 1 hour 30 minutes in Dungiven due to road works wasn’t ideal preparation for both our teams but they both ran very well.



The Tafelta relay teams.

Competing in the ladies team was Mairead, Michaela, Assumpta and Shauna and in the men’s team was Mark, Paddy, Ryan and James. Congratulations to our ladies team who came first and to our men’s team who came second just behind Foyle Valley AC. Well done to everyone who took part. A big thanks to Derry Track Club for organising the event and for delaying the start time.

Results as follows: Ladies team: 50:00, mens team: 36:11

Parkrun

Well done to Kevin Darragh who took part in the Garvagh Forest Parkrun on Saturday and ran a time of 21:06.