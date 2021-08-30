Search our Archive

30/08/2021

Tafelta runners tackle the Antrim coast

Tafelta runners tackle the Antrim coast

Paula Dougan, Catherine Johnston and Liz Trimble at the Antrim Coast Half Marathon.

Reporter:

Michael McMullan


The P&O Antrim Coast Half Marathon took place on Sunday. The course starts at the Antrim Coast Road sweeping into Larne Harbour, through Larne Town and back out onto the Coast Road again. The route is known to be a fast and flat course. With the weather cooler it was perfect conditions for a half marathon. Congratulations to the nine members who took part and the three members who achieved personal bests.

Brilliant running from Ryan and Paula Dougan seen them both achieve a nine minute PB each. Outstanding running from Liz in her first outing as a Tafelta member seen her achieve the biggest PB of the day of 21 minutes and 43 seconds. Congratulations to everyone who took part, all your hard work at training has paid off.

RESULTS: Ryan Dougan - 1:25.58 (PB), Kevin Darragh – 1:30.43, Noel Coleman – 1:31.47, Dermot McKeague – 1:40.02, Robin Abbott – 1:45.41, Patrick Cullen – 1:50.57, Paula Dougan - 2:00.01 (PB), Catherine Johnston – 2:06.22 and Liz Trimble - 2:11.09 (PB).

Inter-club Relay
Eight Tafelta members headed to Derry to compete on Thursday night for a friendly inter club relay with Derry Track Club and Foyle Valley AC.

Tafelta had both a ladies and a men’s team take part in the event. Each member had to run a 2k lap through St. Columb’s Park. A big delay of over 1 hour 30 minutes in Dungiven due to road works wasn’t ideal preparation for both our teams but they both ran very well.


The Tafelta relay teams.

Competing in the ladies team was Mairead, Michaela, Assumpta and Shauna and in the men’s team was Mark, Paddy, Ryan and James. Congratulations to our ladies team who came first and to our men’s team who came second just behind Foyle Valley AC. Well done to everyone who took part. A big thanks to Derry Track Club for organising the event and for delaying the start time. 

Results as follows: Ladies team: 50:00, mens team: 36:11

Parkrun 
Well done to Kevin Darragh who took part in the Garvagh Forest Parkrun on Saturday and ran a time of 21:06.

Women In Sport: Meet Sheila McCloy of Tafelta AC

Read Sheila's thoughts on developing female sport

SIDELINE VIEW: Park Life - running's greatest gift to the masses

Shoes, a barcode and willpower are the only ingredients

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media