A strong run for McCann at Bishop's Court

Tafelta's Paddy McCann had a strong run at Jimmy's 10k, hosted by East Down AC at Bishopscourt Racing circuit last weekend.

In the first wave Paddy McCann had a strong run finishing in a time of 41.49 (tbc). Marsha and Robin Abbott took part in the second wave of the day.

Congratulations to Marsha who was the first lady to cross the finish line in a new PB of 44.42 (tbc). Robin followed closely behind also recording a new PB of 46.13 (tbc). Well done to Paddy, Marsha and Robin for a great day’s racing. A big thanks to East Down AC for hosting the event.

Tafelta AC was invited to take part in the ‘Purvis Running 5K Invitational’ on Saturday.

Fifteen Tafelta athletes took part in one of the three 5k races which took place at Meadowbank

Sports Arena. It was ideal conditions for the twelve and a half laps around the track.

Congratulations to Finn Smith, Aileen Henry, Geraldine Fullen, Kevin Brady, Kevin Darragh, Noel Coleman and Catherine Johnston who all achieved track PB’s.

A shout out to Aileen on a great performance on her first race as a Tafelta member.

A big thank you to Purvis running for hosting a very well organised event.

Well done to everyone on a fantastic run.

RESULTS

Race 1: Karen Henderson – 26.22, Alice Mackle – 26.28, Stephanie Henry – 26.29, Geraldine Fullen - 26.44

Race 2: Aileen Henry – 21.45, Michaela Hegarty – 23.19, Paul Bradley – 24.23, Fionnuala Smith – 24.38, Catherine Johnston - 25.22

Race 3: Ryan Dougan – 18.32, Kevin Brady – 18.42, Noel Coleman – 18.55, Kevin Darragh – 18.57, Mairead Quinn – 22.08, Mark Logan – 22.08

Club Training

Club training takes place on a Monday, Wednesday and Sunday.