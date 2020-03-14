Celtic youngsters enjoy Glasgow Trip

It was a weekend to remember for youngsters from Top of the Hill Celtic as they travelled to Glasgow.

The 2007 team went on tour to watch Glasgow Celtic take on St. Mirren at Celtic Park, a game in which the Scottish champions breezed to a 5-0 victory to secure three easy points on their way to an almost certain ninth successive title win. It was a big day in particular for young Caolan from the 2006 team as he got to be a ball boy at the game.

The TOTHC gang were not just there to watch football however as they took part in a thrilling friendly game against Glasgow side Neilston Juniors.

Neilston Juniors 3

TOTH Celtic 3

Celtic secure late draw against Scots opponents

TOTH Celtic played a very competitive game in Glasgow against Neilston Juniors at the weekend.

The match was played at a high tempo from the kick off.

TOTH took the lead through Eoin O'Hara and were unlucky not to add to it as they played some impressive football.

Neilston equalised but TOTH responded well and restored the lead through Oisin Porter after good work on the wing by Caolan Moore.

Neilston again equalised before going 3-2 ahead late in the game. There was still time for another twist in this entertaining game and a well deserved goal by Blaine McDaid brought the sides level before the final whistle.

Big thanks to Karen and Dermot for getting the game organised. Thanks to all the Neilston coaches/parents for their hospitality and welcome they gave us.

Everyone at Top of the Hill Celtic is looking forward to playing again when the team come over to Derry.