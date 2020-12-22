Show goes on as special street panto is performed in Derry. Oh yes it was!

A pantomime with a difference has been staged in Derry.

With pantos at local theatres cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, fans, young and old, were resigned to the fact that they would miss out on for what is a festive tradition for so many people.

However, through a special initiative, a local theatre company took to the streets of Derry last week to perform an open-air panto.

It was literally a case of he/she’s behind you as Blue Eagle Productions staged a quick-fire version of the fairytale classic in a number of local housing estates.

With the well-known panto cast from the Millennium Forum away from their usual venue closed due to the COVID-19 restrictions, producer/director Jonathan Burgess ensured the popular live show would still go on in a new outdoor format apty titled as ‘The Show In Your Street’.

The fun and frolics of the traditional Christmas show were instead transported to local communities in the Waterside area of the city for six evenings of street entertainment.

The unexpected treat featured the stars of previous local pantomimes with Cinderella played by Rachael O’Connor; Andrew Porter as Buttons; the Ugly Sisters Keith Lynch and James Lecky; Conor O’Kane as Prince Charming; and the Fairy Godmother Orla Mullan.

Thanks to Organistions Emergency Programme funding from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Department For Communities, the performances lifted spirits and provided some light relief for adults and children alike who are missing out on all the festive shows which usually take place in schools, theatres and community centres during the Christmas and new year period.

Mr Burgess said he was delighted at the response from the local communities.

“With so many indoor theatre events cancelled, we wanted to bring some of the magic of a live show to actual audiences in a safe but amusing way.

“The idea was that we would take the show to the people, travelling around various locations where they would be able to view it from their windows, gardens or front walls while still maintaining social distance from other households.”

“We encouraged people to keep well apart from their neighbours to ensure the health and safety of the community was not compromised and the show could continue as planned.

“Everyone did exactly what was asked of them and this meant we were able to proceed in the spirit intended.

“By staging the 25-minute production multiple times over the six consecutive dates, we managed to strike the perfect balance of having an appreciative audience without crowding the area and therefore keeping everyone safe while entertained.”

‘The Show In Your Street’ was staged in Strathfoyle, Caw/Nelson Drive, Irish Street, Gobnascale, Newbuildings/Magheramason and Tullyally/ Currynierin from December 15 to December 20, amounting to a total of 36 performances.

Gilly Campbell, Head of Community Arts and Eduction at the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, added: “We’re thrilled that ‘The Show In Your Street’ was such a success, bringing people and communities together to enjoy the arts safely and adding a real festive atmosphere to local neighbourhoods.

“We know people are really feeling the loss of live entertainment and 2020 has been such a difficult year for those involved in the arts, so it’s great to end the year with a smile.

“Congratulations to all involved.”