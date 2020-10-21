New banners bringing colour to County Derry towns

A selection of new banners have gone on public display in two County Derry towns following a successful council art competition during the Spring lockdown.

The competition, run by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in co-operation with local business and community representatives, challenged artists to showcase their civic pride.

A total of 24 pieces of artwork are now on display in Limavady and 14 in Dungiven from the 169 entries received by the Council over the two areas.

Competition entries showed a wide variety of styles, ranging from watercolour and oil paintings to pencil and crayon drawing, photography, poetry and computer-generated imagery.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Alderman Mark Fielding, said the artwork would provide a welcome for visitors to the two towns.

“It is very encouraging to see this successful project create such a warm welcome for residents, shoppers and visitors as the Borough’s economic recovery from the pandemic continues,” he said.

“The colourful and visually engaging artworks reflect the people, history and heritage of both towns and I would like to thank all those who helped to make the project such a success.”

Each winning artist was also presented with a £50 Causeway Coast and Glens Gift Card, which can be redeemed at a range of local businesses throughout the borough.

Coleraine could be the next County Derry town to be decorated in local artwork as the local council intends to continue to roll out the competition over the coming months.