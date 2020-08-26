St Patrick's College Dungiven GCSE results

Contact
St Patrick's College, Dungiven, held a GCSE results morning following the release of results last week.
Principal, Mr Michael Gormley, said the success was 'truly deserved'.
“Congratulations to all our students who received their GCSE results today,” he said.
“They were truly well deserved and a reflection of theirs' and their teachers' hard work and the wonderful support shown by their parents.
“We look forward to working again with many of them as 6th Form students in the coming weeks. We wish all our student the very best of luck with their future choices in study.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
CLOCKWISE FROM LEFT: Karen Patterson, Professor Siobhan O'Neill, David Devine and Veronica Morris all appeared on the recent podcast.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.