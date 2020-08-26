St Patrick's College Dungiven GCSE results

St Patrick's College, Dungiven, held a GCSE results morning following the release of results last week.

Principal, Mr Michael Gormley, said the success was 'truly deserved'.

“Congratulations to all our students who received their GCSE results today,” he said.

“They were truly well deserved and a reflection of theirs' and their teachers' hard work and the wonderful support shown by their parents.

“We look forward to working again with many of them as 6th Form students in the coming weeks. We wish all our student the very best of luck with their future choices in study.”