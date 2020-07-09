Contact

Praise for young people who help clean up an area of the Bogside in Derry plagued by trouble in recent years

Teenagers take matters into their own hands with Meenan Square

Young people in Derry have helped clean up an area of the city which has become a dumping ground.

Young people from the Brandywell, Bogside and Bishop Street areas today took part in a community clean-up at Meenan Square in the Bogside.

There has been concern about the state of the area in recent days.

A spokesperson for Long Tower Youth Club, which helped organise today's event, said the site has become a cause for concern for local residents.

"People are turning up and dumping off their rubbish, resulting in our young people geting the blame for the condition of the area.

"So today, they took action along with the youth staff and cleaned up the site and the surrounding aera. Well done to all involved," the spokesperson added.

Today's clean-up was just the latest incident of inspiring behaviour from local young people.

Earlier this week, other teenagers took part in a clean-up in the Brandywell area.

