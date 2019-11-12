Horse trainer raises over £10,000 for local playgroup

A charity auction and fundraising day in aid of a cross community playgroup has raised a staggering £10,125.

The event was held by Noel C Kelly Racing, situated on the Crocknamohil Road close to Draperstown.

Mr Kelly, who is the only fully licenced national hunt and flat race horse trainer in Co Derry, held the fundraiser in aid of Little Wombles Cross Community Playgroup.

He would like to thank all the businesses who sponsored auction items and for all those who attended and donated.