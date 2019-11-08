Sadie raises over £6,860 for cancer charity

Contact
A Derry woman has handed over almost £7,000 to a cancer support charity as a result of a major fundraising drive.
Sadie Callan every year coordinates a collection for Macmillan Cancer Support in her area, Creggan, every year along with the staff and residents of the “House in the Wells.”
This year, Sadie handed over £6,880.10 to Tara Boyle, who accepted the donation on behalf of Macmillan care.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Martina Anderson and Foyle MP, Elisha McCallion, accompanying the MEP delegation across the Peace Bridge
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.