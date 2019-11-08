Sadie raises over £6,860 for cancer charity

A Derry woman has handed over almost £7,000 to a cancer support charity as a result of a major fundraising drive.

Sadie Callan every year coordinates a collection for Macmillan Cancer Support in her area, Creggan, every year along with the staff and residents of the “House in the Wells.”

This year, Sadie handed over £6,880.10 to Tara Boyle, who accepted the donation on behalf of Macmillan care.