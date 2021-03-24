GALLERY: Watty Graham's volunteers clean up the Glen area

As part of Mid Ulster District Council's 'Big Spring Clean' scheme, Watty Graham's GAC held a co-ordinated litter pick last week.

Local councillor Brian McGuigan praised the work done by the club.

“The council will support community groups, sports clubs or schools carrying out a ‘Big Spring Clean’ by loaning litter pickers, providing bin bags and by collecting and disposing of the rubbish afterwards,” he said.

“The message is clear but unfortunately not getting through to a minority who continue to show disregard to the environment we live in,” added Cllr McGuigan.

“Think carefully and be considerate of local communities; take your litter home.”