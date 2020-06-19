Faughanvale Primary School not deterred by the sporting lockdown

Faughanvale Primary School were determined that the lockdown wasn't going to prevent them finishing the year on a high.

Following on from a series of online challenges, including Sink the Staff, the school recently held a virtual sports day.

“Sports Day is traditionally one of the great events in our school calendar and we couldn't let a little thing like a global pandemic stop us celebrating together,” commented Vice Principal Ciaran O'Hare.

“The 'Healthy Kidz' Virtual Sports Day in partnership with Spar, Eurospar and Vivo, enabled our pupils to prepare for a sports day like no other.

“With seven events to practice, including the sprint, high jump, long jump and the egg and spoon race, the children could select their five favourite events to complete on Saturday, June 13.”

The Virtual Sports Day initiative was a massive success in engaging and motivating the pupils to remain active.

The pupils used the healthy kids app to record their performances and were able to compare their results against their peers.

“The uptake was magnificent!” O'Hare added. “For five long weeks, our pupils practiced the different events, like athletics honing their skills they were primed for the big Virtual Sports Day

“The support from home was exceptional. We at Faughanvale Primary School are blessed to have very supportive families, who devote their time and effort into all that we do.”

