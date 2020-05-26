WATCH: Faughanvale's Sink the Staff

Last week, the staff of Faughanvale PS threw down the gauntlet to their pupils through a series of sporting activities, as they launched 'Sink the Staff'.

From skipping to keepy uppys, Hanging Tough to Netball Shootouts, the Faughanvale staff showed their sporting talents and set targets for the children to beat.

Each day, two 60 second challenges were posted on the school's social media accounts, encouraging the pupils to take on the mite of the staff and to video their best efforts.