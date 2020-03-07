GALLERY: Nazareth House choir help Derry singer in his biggest gig yet

A Derry artist who hosted his first show at the Millennium Forum on Sunday enlisted the help of his former primary school where his love of music began.

Conor McGinty's A New Dawn concert raised the roof at Derry's biggest indoor concert venue, earning a standing ovation from the crowd.

The solo singer was joined by the Nazareth House Primary School choir, who performed You Raise Me Up, Guiding Light and Teenage Kicks with him.

The school's music coordinator, Joanna Higgins, said it was a great opportunity for the pupils.

"Conor approached us last September about being part of the show and we jumped at the chance.

"It's not very often you would get the opportunity to be part of a concert on that scale or be on stage at the Millennium Forum."

Conor came to the school to rehearse with the pupils who were a little bit star-struck by the upcoming singer.

"They knew he had been on the X-Factor so they were so excited to meet him, " said Mrs Higgins

"He's so lovely and down to earth and he was so good with the children.

"I was able to say to them 'Conor used to be where you are now'."

"The choir were just fantastic," said Conor.

"I have really fond memories of being in the school shows and in the choir.

"I always remember the buzz from going to competitions and performing with the choir so thought I’d give the pupils that same buzz as well and they were fantastic."

Conor has had an eventful year, releasing his first album 'A New Dawn' and playing to 500 people at the Forum.

"I'm still on a high to be honest," said Conor.

"It was an incredible evening I won’t forget.

"I'm so grateful for all the support and I want to say a massive thanks to my band Plunkett McGartland, Matthew Campbell, Isobel Caldwell and Erin Carlin.

"Massive thanks also to the team at the Forum, Aaron and Don, and, of course, Gerry on sound who did an amazing job and all the staff , also Lisa McGrath and Darron Mark for photography and video.

"I'd also like to thank my support act Ciara Fox Music who was amazing and the fantastic Niamh McGlinchey who was our guest artist. Thanks to Joe Gallagher Entertainments for all his work and also the opportunity he gave me to play the Millennium at this stage in my career.

"It has been a lot of hard work putting everything together on my own, but so worth it.

"What’s next? Who knows!

"As the saying goes 'If the door doesn’t open, kick it in!'"

Photos: nwpresspics