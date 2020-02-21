GALLERY: A 'Belter' of an art competition

A Derry youth group has staged an exhibition of original art at the city's Void Gallery.

'Belter' is part of local charity Community Action for Locally Managing Stress (CALMS).

It helps young people aged 16 to 24 and focuses on the prevention and management of stress.

The young people who take part also learn how to help their peers manage stress in a healthy way. Last Friday's Valentine's Day exhibition and art competition were accompanied by a variety show and songwriting competition held at the Waterside Theatre on Saturday.

Elaine Porteous, project manager at CALMS, which was founded in 1994 said: "The creative arts are a great way to manage emotions and express them.”

She added: "The topic of this year's songwriting competition was decided by the young people taking part and it was 'express the mess.'

"Music is a universal language that young people are drawn to."

Funding for Belter is provided through the Public Health Agency's Clear project.

CALMS is based at 10 Northland Road Derry, telephone 028 71268698.

Photos: nwpresspics