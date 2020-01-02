Throwback Thursday: Presentations of Derry Quaypins (2001)

Quaypins were presented by Mayor Cathal Crumley (Sinn Fein) on behalf of Derry City Council to mark the new millennium.

The Quaypins were commissioned by Council and made from timber and metal salvaged from the docks on the River Foyle.

