Mayor of Derry and Strabane unveils plaque in honour of Amelia Earhart

Contact
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, has unveiled a plaque at the former Northern Counties Building in recognition of American aviator Amelia Earhart who was the first female pilot to complete a solo Transatlantic flight.
The building was the location of Amelia’s first press conference following her historic journey from Newfoundland in Canada to Derry.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Dr. Art J. Hughes (Ulster University) who gave a talk "A Social History of the Gaelic Language over two millennia" as part of Island Voices held in the Tower Museum pictured with Erin Hamilton, Irish
Derry student Laura Kelly with Costume Designer Lisa Lavery who has more than 20 years’ experience in the film and television industry. The students were taking part in the ScreenWorks programme, fun
Dad John Broderick with son Pete (10) from Lavey who have both made history with their karate club by achieving Black Belts on the same day.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.