THROWBACK THURSDAY: Out & about at Derry's River Inn (2007)
How many familiar faces will you recognise from the archives of the Derry News?
We have delved into the Derry photographic archive today with a gallery of pictures from a night out and about at Derry's River Inn (2007).
Click the < or > arrow above or 'Next Story' to go through the gallery
How many familiar faces will you spot today. Get tagging!
To order any photographs - www.nwpresspics.com
Kirsty, Tanya, Stephanie, Rebecca & Lynn.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on