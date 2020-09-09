LISTEN: Limavady building for the future insists ladies manager Bobby Farren

Two years ago Limavady ladies were not in existence, last year they won the junior title after an epic extra time win over Dungiven.

Now up in the intermediate grade, they needed extra-time to fend off Magherafelt - the 2018 junior champions - in their semi-final.

Manager Bobby Farren spoke with Michael McMullan ahead of Sunday's final with Faughanvale (Foreglen 1.00).