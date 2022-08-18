WATCH: 'Absolutely amazing' Jog in the Bog returns in style

The Jog in the Bog returned this evening with close to 500 runners taking part in the biggest event of its kind to date.
City of Derry Spartan Allan Bogle was the race winner, completing his first Jog in the Bog an incredible 17 years after his first back in 2005. Fellow Spartan Hannah Wade was the first female to cross the finishing line.
Race organisor Aisling Hutton, of Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum, hailed the event as 'absolutely amazing'.
Pennylane Syd who won the 8th race in 16.66 with, (from left to right) Cian Lafferty, Declan Crossan and Caleb Lafferty.
