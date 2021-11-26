Search

27 Nov 2021

Dungiven master the elements to seal back-to-back Jack Cassidy titles

A late Niall McGonagle penalty stretched the winning margin to five.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

U20 Jack Cassidy Cup final

Dungiven 1-8

Loup 1-3

A composed Dungiven sealed back-to-back Jack Cassidy Cup titles with victory over Loup in gale force winds at Owenbeg this evening.

Niall McGonagle's stoppage time penalty provided the sparkle to what was an already polished performance for the 2019 champions

Patrick O'Kane opened the scoring in the 3rd minute and, playing with the wind, Dungiven took a 0-4 to 0-2 lead into the first half water break.

The north Derry side stretched their lead to 0-7 to 0-3 at the half time break, with a late score from half back Jack McGroarty giving them the four-point cushion.

Carl Lagan rattled home a 36th minute goal for Loup to close the gap to the minimum, but Dungiven played intelligently against the wind, showing patience to double their lead through a 52nd minute Niall McGonagle free.

With the game almost up, Loup goalkeeper Calum Lagan lost possession on the way out and fouled the recipient, allowing Niall McGonagle to tuck a penalty into the bottom corner to end the night on a high note.

*Full coverage, pictures and reaction in Tuesday's County Derry Post.

DUNGIVEN: Kian McGonigle, Dara McGonigle, Eoin McKeever, Oisín McKeever, Ryan McElhinney, Darragh McGilligan, Jack McGroarty (0-1), Patrick O'Kane (0-1), Padraig Hasson, Niall McKeever, Fionntan Murphy (0-1), Tiarnan O'Neill, Cahir Higgins (0-1), Niall McGonagle (1-3, 1-1f), Ben Dillon (0-1)

SUBS: Shea Harkin for Niall McKeever (56), Caolan Irwin for Cahir Higgins (58)

LOUP: Calum Lagan, Ethan Canavan, Michael Gallen, Padraig McCusker, Conán Rafferty, James Gallagher, Matthew Rocks, Dara Joe Martin, Adam Canavan, Marcus McElwee, Darragh McFlynn, Aaron McFlynn, Niall Baine, James McClure (0-3, 0-2f), Carl Lagan (1-0)

YELLOW: E Canavan (38), M McElwee (45), A McAlynn (46), J McClure (55), C Lagan (62)

BLACK: E Canavan (58)

SUBS: Jude Dougan for Padraig McCusker (50)

REF: Cathal Doherty (Glack)

