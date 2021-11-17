Dungiven turn to Geoffrey following O'Neill exit

Geoffrey McGonagle in his Derry days. Pic by David Maher/Sportsfile.
Geoffrey McGonagle has been named as incoming Dungiven manager.
McGonagle has represented both club and county in hurling and football, and recently had a spell as manager of Kevin Lynch's Hurling Club.
The Dungiven man also managed Creggan side Sean Dolan's to their first junior football championship as part of their treble-winning season in 2009, where they also picked up the league and Neal Carlin Cup.
He had three years during that spell at Piggery Ridge, taking the club forward through two intermediate championship campaigns.
McGonagle then returned to the club in 2014 after a fleeting spell with Claudy.
He takes over the reins from outgoing St Canice's manager Stephen O'Neill, who spent two years at the helm of the north Derry side.
The former Derry star will be attempting to take Dungiven back into the senior ranks, after defeat to neighbours Banagher condemned them to intermediate football for 2022.
No minor matter: When Derry were challenging on the national hurling stage
Derry minor hurlers ran Cork close in the 1990 All-Ireland minor semi-final. With the Ulster title tucked away again, the following year, it was back to Croke Park where they pushed Kilkenny close. Michael McMullan spoke to some of those involved...
Valerie Devine, Head of Service for Adult Safeguarding in the Western Trust, explains their new campaign to support vulnerable adults
Sinead McLaughlin: "The support provided to our travel agents from the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has been wholly inadequate."
Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson: "Uniforms and PE gear are costing parents hundreds of pounds per-child every year, this is unacceptable and must be addressed."
Foyle MP Colum Eastwood: "I hope that the Sinn Féin President will direct her deputy to back us this time given the comments she has made about the impact of inaction in the South."
Sinn FéPádraig Delargy: "Irish Language legislation is crucial to delivering genuine recognition to the equal rights and status of an ever-growing community of Gaeilgeoirí across our island."
Foyle MLA, Mark H Durkan: "People have already waited too long and faced too much uncertainty. They need this support now more than ever."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.