Search

17/11/2021

Dungiven turn to Geoffrey following O'Neill exit

McGonagle will take charge of his home club for 2022.

Dungiven turn to Geoffrey following O'Neill exit

Geoffrey McGonagle in his Derry days. Pic by David Maher/Sportsfile.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

Geoffrey McGonagle has been named as incoming Dungiven manager.

McGonagle has represented both club and county in hurling and football, and recently had a spell as manager of Kevin Lynch's Hurling Club.

The Dungiven man also managed Creggan side Sean Dolan's to their first junior football championship as part of their treble-winning season in 2009, where they also picked up the league and Neal Carlin Cup.

He had three years during that spell at Piggery Ridge, taking the club forward through two intermediate championship campaigns.

McGonagle then returned to the club in 2014 after a fleeting spell with Claudy.

He takes over the reins from outgoing St Canice's manager Stephen O'Neill, who spent two years at the helm of the north Derry side.

The former Derry star will be attempting to take Dungiven back into the senior ranks, after defeat to neighbours Banagher condemned them to intermediate football for 2022.

Slaughtneil and Lavey will contest reserve hurling final

Both sides came through tonight's semi finals.

No minor matter: When Derry were challenging on the national hurling stage

Derry won back to back Ulster minor titles in the nineties

Derry minor hurlers ran Cork close in the 1990 All-Ireland minor semi-final. With the Ulster title tucked away again, the following year, it was back to Croke Park where they pushed Kilkenny close. Michael McMullan spoke to some of those involved...

McGonagle rejoins Dolans at Piggery Ridge after disappointing season for Creggan men

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media