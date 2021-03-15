WATCH... Noel Larkin recalls the treble year at Derry City.... all the way from Australia!

Contact
Derry News Sports Editor Gary Ferry recently caught up with former Derry City striker Noel Larkin, who was part of the treble winning team of 1989.
A serial winner at Athlone Town and Shamrock Rovers, Larkin was one of five players to follow Jim McLaughlin to the Brandywell and played a massive role in the Candy Stripes winning the League Cup, the FAI Cup and the league title itself in the most famous feat in the club's history.
Just days after celebrating with thousands of fans at the Guildhall, Larkin hopped onto a plane to begin a new life in Australia, where he and his family have lived ever since.
Noel has never stepped foot back in Derry since that famous day, but in a wide ranging interview this past week, he expressed his desire to one day make it back to the Brandywell.
