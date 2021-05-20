Contact

HOSPITALITY HEROES: Third generation of family run hotel group ready for reopening

Reporter:

Siobhan Donohoe

Patrick O’Donoghue, Managing Director of the Gleneagle Group in Kerry and Cork has been crowned as one of Hospitality Heroes, awarded by Iconic Newspapers. The Hospitality Heroes series is an initiative where we recognise those who are heroes in their field.

Together with his teams, Patrick is starting the fightback to business in our hospitality sector over the coming months. The Gleneagle Group represents a selection of Ireland’s best known hotel and entertainment destinations including The Gleneagle Hotel & Apartments, The Brehon, and Scott’s Hotel all located in Killarney, The Maritime Hotel in Bantry and the Sheen Falls Country Club in Kenmare. The group also owns and manages the INEC and Killarney Convention Centre.

A family-run enterprise for nearly sixty years, The Gleneagle Group is now under the guardianship of the third generation of O’Donoghues, with Patrick at the helm.

Patrick admits he has really missed the engagement with his customers during the pandemic, “we are conscious that we have gone from been very sociable to having to create a bit of distance with our customers. This is totally adverse to everything we have learnt in the hospitality industry.”

Patrick with his teams plan to open the doors of all four hotels on June 2. Health and safety is his top priority as he feels people will still be safety conscious. So Patrick is promising to keep on adopting and adapting whatever measures are necessary, in order for his guests to feel safe on their stay.

Patrick recommends that everyone should come to Kerry this summer. He reckons that Irish people will not miss their sun holiday this year while holidaying at home, as he has specifically arranged for it NOT to rain in Kerry!

