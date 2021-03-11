Former Thornhill College pupils come together to sing their old school song

Contact
Former pupils of a Derry school have joined forces for an online rendition of their old school song.
Members of the Thornhill College Past Pupils group got together online to sing a special version of The Mercy Banner.
They were joined on the piano by former Thornhill member of staff Margaret O'Hara.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The booklet is launched by Road Safe NI Chairperson Davy Jackson at Ebrington Primary School with Principal Brian Guthrie and pupils Isla Wallace, Abbey Hyndman, Ben Huey and Will Rankin.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.