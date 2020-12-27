Watch: Lisnagelvin Leisure Centre memories - 'Red armbands to the changing room please'

It holds a special place in the hearts of so many local people.

Lisnagelvin Leisure Centre was a big part of so many childhoods.

The state-of-the-art facilities, and, in particular, the wave machine in the pool, attracted users from far and wide.

However, the centre closed in 2015 and the building has now been put up for sale by its owners, Derry City and Strabane District Council.

In tomorrow's Derry News, there is a special feature on the local leisure centre.

The paper speaks to former staff at the centre on what made it such a special place.

This video, which was made on the day that the centre closed, shows the facilities inside the centre and hears for one last time the famous instruction 'Red armbands to the changing room please'.