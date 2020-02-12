WATCH: Derry's St Brecan's Park in the running to be named the best housing development in Northern Ireland

A new estate in Derry is in the running to be named the best housing development in Northern Ireland.

St Brecan’s Park in the Waterside was built on the site of the former Immaculate Conception College in Gobnascale area of the Waterside.

A total of 78 houses have been built on the site, with another 14 planned along with a community centre.

The first of the families moved into St Brecan’s Park last year.

One of the new residents, Ann Johnston, said the move had changed her family’s lives.

Read Ann’s story here – http://bit.ly/2NrRXeR.

St Brecan’s Park was built by Apex Housing in partnership with the EHA Group.

The local estate is one of nine nominated for the award of Best Housing Development in the 2020 Housing Awards run by the Chartered Institute of Housing.

The awards celebrate and recognise the breadth of work across the housing sector throughout Ireland, showcasing the amazing work and inspirational people seen in communities every day.

The winners of the awards will be announced at a ceremony at the Titanic Centre in Belfast on February 21.

