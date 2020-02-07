Contact

WATCH: As the demolition of a Derry nightclub destroyed in an arson attack was completed today, police renewed their appeal for information about the incident

Envy nightclub on Strand Road is knocked down


Demolition work was completed today on a Derry nightclub badly damaged in an arson attack last month.

The attack on Envy nightclub at Strand Road took place on January 9.

The fire destroyed a large part of the building and it was to unable to reopen.

The street around the nightclub has been closed off to traffic since as the level of damage was assessed.

It was established that the building was unsafe and work to demolish it was completed today.

Police have renewed an appeal for anyone with information about the arson attack to come forward.

A PSNI spokesperson appealed for anyone who saw a male acting suspiciously in the Strand Road Area on January 9 between 6.30pm and 6.45pm to come forward with information.

