WATCH: Passport drama denies County Derry weighlifter chance to represent Ireland

A County Derry weightlifter has cruelly missed out on a chance to represent her country in a European competition after delays at the passport office meant she was unable to travel and compete.
Catherine Martin, who runs the Women Gone Strong fitness programme, had been selected to compete for Ireland at the European Masters Olympic weightlifting competition last month.
Her training and commitment had won her the accolade, but the only thing missing was the Irish passport required to represent the team.
With the help of one of her online clients, she decided to take one last ditch dash to Dublin in a desperate bid to save the day.
Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan: "Counselling is an invaluable and meaningful road to recovery for people of all ages."
The Macmillan Head & Neck Cancer Team who are based at Altnagelvin Hospital were awarded the Innovation Excellence Award at the recent Macmillan Professionals Excellence Awards ceremony
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.