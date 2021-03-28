WATCH: The Story of The Undertones (2002)

Contact
#SpotlightSunday this week features punk rock/new wave band The Undertones, formed in Derry in 1975.
From 1975 to 1983, the Undertones consisted of Feargal Sharkey (vocals), John O'Neill (rhythm guitar, vocals), Damian O'Neill (lead guitar, vocals), Michael Bradley (bass, vocals) and Billy Doherty (drums).
Much of the earlier Undertones material drew influence from punk rock and new wave, the Undertones also incorporated elements of rock, glam rock and post-punk into material released after 1979, before citing soul and Motown as the influence for the material released upon their final album.
The Undertones released thirteen singles and four studio albums between 1978 and 1983 before Sharkey announced his intention to leave the band in May 1983, citing musical differences as the reason for the break up.
In 1999, the Undertones reformed, replacing lead singer Sharkey with
Derryman Paul McLoone became the lead vocalist/frontman of The Undertones, permanently replacing Feargal Sharkey when the band reunited for a series of live appearances in November 1999.
