WATCH: The Discovery of La Trinidad Valencera by Derry Divers (1971)

#SpotlightSunday this week takes us back in time and the incredible story on the discovery of the La Trinidad Valencera off the Donegal coast by a group of divers from City of Derry Sub Aqua Club on February 20th 1971.

The Tower Museum in Derry is celebrating one of the most significant underwater archaeological finds in North West maritime history with a release of new online content.

More information and content can be viewed at www.towermuseumcollections.com.

