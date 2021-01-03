WATCH: Beauty and the Derry Beast (2013)

Contact
Who else is missing their annual tradition of attending the local pantomime . . . Oh yes we are!!
This is a must see for all locals and those sons, daughters and friends who are living away from this little piece of heaven.
The Foyle School of Speech and Drama, with special guests, celebrate the beautiful city of Derry and showcase their City of Culture 2013 in true local style!
Video: sandrajohn20
#SpotlightSunday #DerryNews #DerryNow
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.