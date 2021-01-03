WATCH: Beauty and the Derry Beast (2013)

Who else is missing their annual tradition of attending the local pantomime . . . Oh yes we are!!

This is a must see for all locals and those sons, daughters and friends who are living away from this little piece of heaven.

The Foyle School of Speech and Drama, with special guests, celebrate the beautiful city of Derry and showcase their City of Culture 2013 in true local style!

Video: sandrajohn20

#SpotlightSunday #DerryNews #DerryNow