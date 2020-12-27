WATCH: Derry - City of Culture (2013)

Contact
As 2020 draws near to a close, we look back to an event which attracted thousands of people to our great city in 2013.
#SpotlightSunday this week shows photographs collated by Phil Cunningham to commemorate the City of Culture
UK City of Culture was created in 2009 and applications opened. A total of 14 cities applied, with four (Birmingham, Derry, Norwich and Sheffield) shortlisted.
At a special televised ceremony in Liverpool on 15 July 2010, Culture Minister Ed Vaizey announced that Derry/Londonderry would be the first ever UK City of Culture.
Derry was awarded the title because of the strong cultural programme put forward and the way it drew on the city’s past; the passion and commitment of the city and its supporters and the strong evidence of engagement across all parties and communities in the city; the potential step changes which they envisage; the highlighted economic and social benefits which being UK City of Culture could bring; and the considerable work which the city has already done in terms of planning and preparing for 2013.
