WATCH: County Derry's Brooke Scullion releases debut single

Rising singer-songwriter Brooke Scullion's has released her debut single 'Attention', with the video already attracting thousands of views on Youtube.

The song, recorded remotely during the Covid-19 lockdown, can be streamed now on Spotify and Apple Music and the accompanying music video has been released today.

Shot by Jacob Henry, the video features the Bellaghy singer performing at one of the north coast's iconic Game of Thrones locations.

The single's release follows the news that Brooke will return to the Voice UK stage, with the semi finals and finals to be aired this autumn.

County Derry's other semi finalist, Jonny Brooks, will join Brooke in the closing stages of the competition.