WATCH: County Derry man urges awareness on suicide

To mark World Suicide Prevention Day, a County Derry man has spoken out about an area of discussions on suicide that he feels does not get enough attention.

Conor McReynolds, from Coleraine, posted a video online discussing his experience with passive suicidal ideation; thinking about not being alive.

The former Loreto College student has spoken of the moment the doctor told him his feelings were unhealthy, something which took him by surprise.

Conor is a comedian and radio presenter who hosts the Jericho Comedy Podcast and The Dinner Party. He is also a keen advocate for mental health. You can find out more about his work here.