WATCH: The 2019 Derry championship final and a win for Magherafelt

Magherafelt weren't the fancied team at the start of the 2019 Derry senior championship, but delivered on their underage promise to have a summer to remember.

An Emmett McGuckin goal downed champions Coleraine in the first round, before they navigated their way to the final.

Magherafelt controlled most of the decider with Glen, but were left to hang on at the end for a deserved win.

Watch the game here in full.

