WATCH: The fascinating story of the historic St Columb's Hall in Derry

Foyle Civic Trust has launched a new publication focusing on the history and heritage of St Columb's Hall.

The project, which was funded by the Department for Communities (DfC), looks at the inception of the Hall, its built and cultural heritage and talks to some of the people who were involved in the life of the Hall over the years.

The new publication is available at www.saintcolumbshall.com/history.

A video on the building's history has also been created.