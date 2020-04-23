WATCH: Derry City's 2006 games with Paris Saint Germain in the UEFA Cup

Contact
In 2006, Derry City drew 0-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Cup tie at the Brandywell against Paris Saint Germain.
Two set-pieces proved the downfall for Stephen Kenny's side in their 2-0 defeat in Paris.
Edouard Cisse headed in from a corner after just six minutes, with Pedro Pauleta doubling their lead by half-time.
RELATED
- Derry City need to rebuild. Click here...
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Economy Minister Dianne Dodds and Finance Minister Conor Murphy speaking at today's press conference
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.