WATCH: Derry City's 2006 games with Paris Saint Germain in the UEFA Cup

In 2006, Derry City drew 0-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Cup tie at the Brandywell against Paris Saint Germain.

Two set-pieces proved the downfall for Stephen Kenny's side in their 2-0 defeat in Paris.

Edouard Cisse headed in from a corner after just six minutes, with Pedro Pauleta doubling their lead by half-time.

