WATCH: Granny and Granda join family skills showpiece

Our social media feeds have been awash with all sorts of videos from across the sporting world of players making the best of their social distancing.

This one had something different. It spanned three generations - Glenullin's Sarah B and Brian McNicholl and their extended family.

Their son JB is in it, their daughters Rosemary, Annita, Jane and Bridgeen are also stars. Their grandchildren, who play for Glenullin, Slaughtneil and Ballerin are involved, before their granny and granda had the last action with their hurls.

At a time when visiting is restricted, it is particularly tough at times like Easter, but this video was so uplifting.

The same can be said for one from Sinead Glover, who put together an amazing collage – beginning with her daughter Ellie-Rose - of dancing from the Allen School taking part in their own version of the virtual World Championships. Traditionally, Easter is the time for the real McCoy to take place, but this improvisation was lovely to see. The background music topped it off.

But, for sheer genius it's impossible to look past Ryan Moore. The 10-year-old Dungiven underage player, for me, was the star of the week.

I have no idea how many takes it required, but his eight second video clip was sheer class. Nearly all challenges involve a wheelie bin, but Ryan took it to another level.

With all the variables involved, the degree of difficulty was considerable for someone of his age.

Before this, former Antrim player Matthew Fitzpatrick, with his over the shoulder kick into a basketball ring, was my stand-out moment. Now Ryan Moore has 'somersaulted' over him into pole position.

I'm looking forward to seeing what this week will offer.

- ALSO READ



Derry club donate lotto profits to local community. Click here...