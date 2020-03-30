WATCH: County Derry couple celebrate 50th anniversary in isolation

A County Derry couple have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary while in isolation and are using the time to brush up on some new skills.

Anne and Harry McErlean, from Bellaghy, celebrated the milestone by getting husband Harry to have a go at turning hairdresser for the day.

The couple's son, Chris, uploaded the video to Twitter to show how they were enjoying their isolation.

Happy anniversary to Harry and Anne from the County Derry Post and Derry Now!