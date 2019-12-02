WATCH: Derry's Nadine smashes latest jungle challenge

She's been gunged, covered in green ants and had 'the worst day ever', but Nadine Coyle smashed the latest challenge on 'I'm A Celebrity last night.

Facing the Movile Home challenge, she walked away with an incredible 10 stars.

She has again proven to be strong, positive and shown great determination during her time in the jungle.

Following the latest eviction last night which seen Cliff Parisi depart, Nadine is now one of nine celebrities that remain in the jungle.