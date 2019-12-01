WATCH: Derry's Charlie Nash ... European and British Lightweight Champion

Some footage of Derry's Charlie Nash as he takes time out from his schedule to discuss his career in the early 80's.

Charlie Nash was a member of his local St. Mary's boxing club, and won the junior championships at provincial level.

After winning the senior title in Ulster in 1969 Charlie then won the Irish National Senior Title in 1970, and was part of the Irish Olympic Team for the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich.

In 1975 Charlie Nash turned professional and he went on to win the British and then European lightweight titles.

Video: Boxing Ireland Promotions

