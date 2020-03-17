WATCH: Coronavirus cheer-up moment: Family living in isolation are serenaded by a kind neighbour singing Undertones classic

A Derry man and his family, who are living in isolation due to the coronavirus epidemic, received a lovely St Patrick's Day surprise today.

Tim McCann lives in Belfast with his family.

They have been living in isolation for a couple of days due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

However, they received a much-needed boost today when they heard music being played in their garden.

When they looked out, their neighbour Rosie Fegan was playing the Undertones' classic hit Teenage Kicks on her ukulele.